The Walking Dead, Negan is a fan favorite for a prequel

The Walking Dead fans have indicated which character they would like to see how starring in a movie or prequel series in a recent poll conducted on Reddit, which needless to say has sanctioned Negan as the overall winner.

Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard have already delved into the story of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character in Negan is Here !, the comic set during the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, and apparently according to fans it could be an excellent basis for a live adaptation. action.

In the poll, Negan is followed by the Governor (David Morrissey) and Abrahm Ford (Michael Cudlitz). In fourth place we find King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), while Juanita Sanchez aka Principessa (Paola Lazaro) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) finished in fifth and sixth position respectively.

As you can see in the results below, Negan also triumphed with some detachment:

Negan – 206 votes Governor – 52 votes Abraham – 44 votes Ezekiel – 23 votes Princess – 21 votes Beta – 18 votes

Morgan, we remember, has confirmed his interest for a possible project of this kind as early as 2018: "I'd like to participate in something like that. Because unfortunately with all these characters and storylines we can't see everything, and I think that's necessary for a character like Negan."

Do you agree with the survey results? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, we refer you to the images of Daryl and Beta in the finale of The Walking Dead 10.