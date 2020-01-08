The Walking Dead Movies Rick Grimes News News

Share it:

At this point every good fan of the franchise 'The Walking Dead' knows that this post-apocalyptic universe has become a mess of new stories where a trilogy of films about Rick Grimes and a new spin-off Soon they will become part of the catalog of the two existing series, 'TWD' and 'Fear The Walking Dead', both renewed for a new season.

Yes, we have zombies for a while. What is not so clear is how these new stories are going to be spun with the plot already known, because as it did the first spin-off, it is expected that there will be some wink or crossover with these new stories, one based entirely on the figure of Rick Grimes and the other in a young generation of survivors who have lived far from the walkers but decide to go outside to see what happens. At the moment it seems that the link is in the mysterious organization that hides behind the brand of the helicopter that took the former leader of fiction. They are called CRM and in the first teaser of 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond ', as the new series has been called, it shows some of its members in all their splendor.

Although at the moment of this connection we can only speculate, we will move on to the facts that the last statements have left us. It has to do with Andrew Lincoln and his return as Rick Grimes. Because although it has been more than a year since it was first announced that AMC planned to take Rick to the big screen, the news has hardly been updated again. Now responsible for the entire franchise, the producer Scott M. Gimple, He wanted to bring the subject up again to put on long teeth, because according to him, the first film is going to be bigger than the series in every way. As he told Entertainment Weekly, "the scale is much larger and the bigger budget, is 'The Walking Dead' but accentuated, both in the narrative themes and because we will simply see it on the big screen. I say more, but I must also say that also it's very different. It will not be exactly the same as we saw on television. We are going in some new and wild directions. Movies are a different beast than television. The television is like, boom, we're done. The movies, having to calibrate an hour and a half or two hours, is not a matter of joke. It has been a lot of fun, but it is a real challenge and we take it very seriously for the fans. We really want to offer you something special, something worth your trip to the cinema. We are trying to offer something new".

In what wild direction will these movies take us? To a big, but very big world, as Gimple has apostilled:

"We're going to continue telling Rick's story, and we will discover much of the world through that history. Rick is going to be challenged in different ways, but somehow, everything that has happened has prepared him for it. It is a world much bigger than the one he had been operating in, and that was a challenge in itself. Now things get worse, and with the right wide screen, let's fill that screen with a whole new world".