The Walking Dead Michonne Future Movies Rick Grimes

It is an open secret that although Danai Gurira saying goodbye to 'The Walking Dead' is not completely abandoning the franchise. No, the one that Michonne says goodbye before the tenth season of the long post-apocalyptic fiction ends – which returns, by the way, in a matter of a month – is not synonymous with having to say goodbye forever to his iconic character.

Where is it said then that we will see Michonne once I leave the series? Well, all the rumors suggest that he meet again with Andrew Lincoln in the trilogy of films that the house prepares about former leader Rick Grimes. However, this data is still just that, a rumor, although the head of the franchise Scott M. Gimple has now explained to Entertainment Weekly the reason that such news is neither confirmed nor denied.

Will there be a #Richonne on the big screen? The answer is simple: you have to be patient. "I don't want to get ahead of 'The Walking Dead'"Gimple commented to the media," I don't want people to be looking at what Michonne might or may not be doing next. "

This is a most logical response, because after all, although we are all nervous and expectant about what the chain prepares with Rick Grimes, it is not acceptable for Michonne to take away due leadership which has been won in the series, and therefore, keep them in suspense until the end of their arc. As Gimple has said: "She has an incredible story in 'Walking Dead' that reports on what follows, but I don't want to get ahead of it. We work very hard on that." Have you made us a spoiler The content manager advancing that Michonne won't die? Cross our fingers. We don't want that for the eternal warrior …

Regarding other characters that could appear in the trilogy of films Gimple also did not want to be clear: "I can not give you something definitive because We're really playing a little with that now. We have an excellent area and direction in which we are moving, but we are playing with various aspects. "

In summary, keep calm and endure for at least a couple more months.