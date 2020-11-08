The Walking Dead may reveal something about Daryl’s love life very soon

The Walking Dead it will end with its eleventh season and still nothing has been revealed about the love interests of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). With just 30 episodes in the series’ grand finale we’ll be exploring soon “other dimensions” of the most mysterious protagonist, who has spent ten seasons without a clear romantic interest.

The Walking Dead flirted with potential mates, Daryl and best friend Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl and the unfortunate peasant woman Beth (Emily Kinney), e Daryl and his dear partner Connie (Lauren Ridloff), but fans now want to know more. That may soon change as the show will bring out a side never seen before Daryl.

“Without going too deep, I’d say Daryl and Carol have one of the most intimate relationships we’ve seen on the show.”, said a Looper the series executive producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple when asked about a potential romance between Daryl and Carol. “Besides, as far as Daryl and love are concerned, I don’t deal with spoilers. “



Gimple has continued: “But I’ll say we’re going to look at other dimensions of Daryl’s character that we’ve never seen before on the show coming very soon. And it will be … I can’t wait to see the other dimensions of Daryl Dixon!”



To March, Reedus he said to Peter Travers to have “heard some rumors” that The Walking Dead he would deal with Daryl’s sex life (or lack thereof). He previously admitted to The IMDb Show who wants Daryl’s first love scene to be “super embarrassing “, adding of a potential partner: “I think if he finds her, he’ll stay with her”.

If or when a romance happens with whoever it may be, Reedus provides that “it will be a big problem”.



“I’m happy to have interpreted it the way we interpreted it”, said a TV Line in July 2018. “I don’t think he’s that kind of guy. I think he’s the kind of guy that when he does, he’ll fall in love. And I think playing him in that direction is better than having an episode or scene in one. It means more to him. He’s sensitive. “



Whatever happens in The Walking Dead, Daryl and Carol will travel together in a series of spinoff sequels created by Gimple and by the showrunner Angela Kang. Gimple hinted that other surviving characters from The Walking Dead may be joining them on their journey. Meanwhile, in the bonus episodes of the tenth season we will also see an episode entirely dedicated to Daryl so maybe we will know more.

The untitled spinoff will arrive on AMC in 2023.