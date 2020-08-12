The Walking Dead, Matt Mangum on Andrew Lincoln: "F * ctly funny!

Share it:

In the last few days we have been able to see the first images of The Walking Dead's season finale, which will air in October. Meantime Matt Mangum stunned fans by talking about his working relationship with Andrew Lincoln.

The DJ interpreter, the former member of the Saviors who later went to the side of the citizens of Alexandria, attended the Johnny O 'Dell podcast titled "Talk Dead to Me", revealing some background on his experience on the set of the series focused on the comics of Robert Kirkman. To impress fans were in particular his statements about his colleague Andrew Lincoln, Matt Mangum has in fact revealed that the interpreter of Rick Grimes he always wears headphones, to review his character's dialogues, or to listen to music, a method that helps him get into the part.

He also remembers one of the main DJ scenes in which Rick was also present, set in a wood, the cast had to record at 3am and Matt Mangum remembers hearing Andrew Grimes say "That's so fucking funny!"In the meantime, the fight between the Whispererr and the group led by Daryl Dixon, Carol and the others, the challenge between the two has now reached its final phase, if you are looking for other rumors about it, we recommend this interview to the producer of The Walking Dead.