The Walking Dead, love story for Daryl and Carol? Angela Kang: ‘Anything can happen’

It’s a time of mixed moods for fans of The Walking Dead: if on the one hand the sadness for the imminent conclusion of the show is the master, in fact, on the other we find the curiosity and the happiness for the news of the arrival of a spin-off focused on Daryl and Carol.

The characters of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have long been on the list of fan favorites, who in the bottom of their hearts (but not so deep, to be honest) always hope for birth of a love story between two.

Love story that could, who knows, take root during the spin-off. Talking about it was showrunner Angela Kang, who, however, did not say she was particularly optimistic about it: “From a creative and writing point of view it is very interesting, we’ve been talking about it for years with Melissa and Norman, those two have such a deep relationship. But in a way, I don’t think they’re particularly suited to opening up that way. For me it has always been the story of a platonic friendship. Could things take a different turn? Maybe, anything could happen“explained Kang.

The showrunner also talked about wanting to give The Walking Dead a satisfying ending; Norman Reedus, on the other hand, is trying to figure out if Rick will return to The Walking Dead finale.