The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan reveals what is the most emotional scene she has ever shot

Lauren Cohan she told in an interview which scene was the most difficult for her to shoot in The Walking Dead and named one of the show’s most emotional scenes it was for her “the hardest thing I’ve ever done as an actress”.

The actress revealed that filming the death scene of Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), it was the thing hardest I’ve ever done as an actress.

In premiere of the seventh season “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be“, Glenn it’s a Maggie pregnant are among the survivors captured and forced to kneel before Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Quando Daryl (Norman Reedus) strikes Negan for beating to death Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with the barbed-wire baseball bat called Lucille, Negan punishes the group killing Glenn too.



“As difficult as it is to choose a scene as the hardest or most emotional for Maggie, or Lauren on The Walking Dead, I’d say that’s when Glenn was killed by Negan.”he said Cohan in a virtual interview with FOX TV UK. “At every level, it was the hardest thing I think I’ve ever done as an actress.”



To watch Glenn beaten to death in front of her is “definitely the hardest thing Maggie has ever been through”, he added Cohan.

The horror of the scene did not end with the death of Abraham and Glenn. Be Morgan than the former star of the series Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes through season eight, revealed that the creative team filmed additional death scenes, including one that sees Negan knocking Lucille down on the head of a pregnant Maggie. Similar killing blows were recorded for other actors and appeared in the episode as what-if visions experienced by a deeply shaken Rick Grimes.

Also Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita, identified the episode as challenging when she recalled how the outdoor night shooting have made many of his castmates sick.

“It was the most demanding scene but also the most rewarding, I think, for all of us. It was very cold, it was very exhausting emotionally. Many of us got physically ill.”he said Serratos during a convention appearance in 2018. “I caught a cold, my immune system was hit by the expulsion of everything I had. But I think they were two of the best deaths.”



Cohan is back in the final episode of the tenth season and we will see her again in the additional episodes of the tenth season currently in production which are expected to arrive by the beginning of 2021 on AMC. With her is a new mysterious mysterious character, but she is back just in time and will be part of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, which runs for two years with a season of 24 episodes to be launched. in the fall of 2021.