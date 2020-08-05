The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan reveals that there will be a welcome return to the season finale

Share it:

Maggie's return to The Walking Dead has recently been confirmed but, may not be the only one. Indeed Lauren Cohan she revealed that another character that we haven't seen for a long time may also appear with her.

We are talking about Hershel Rhee, the son Maggie had with Glenn first appeared at the beginning of the ninth season. The last time we got to see him he was about a year old but, given the various time jumps of The Walking Dead, he will have grown a lot now.

In 'Stradivarius', set after a six-year jump, Siddiq revealed that Maggie and Hershel had already left the Hilltop colony. He also told us that Maggie was away with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) "somewhere far away … to help him with a new community".

Lauren Cohan told during a panel at Comic-Con @ Home to be really excited to see her little son again: "I can't wait to see little Hershel again".

The longtime star of The Walking Dead left the series in the 9th season episode 'What Comes After' will return with Maggie in the season 10 finale, 'A Certain Doom', where he will meet Judith and her little brother RJ. And just talking about the character of Rick Grimes' little daughter he says: "I feel really excited because Cailey is so good and Hershel's interpreter will be too, and seeing them together will result in something truly extraordinary". Then he added: "I love the stoylines that the producers create for these kids. They are quite large."