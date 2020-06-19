The Walking Dead: Kirkman returns to writing with a one-shot on Negan

Share it:

Since its conclusion, The Walking Dead has left an unbridgeable void in the editorial landscape of comics. A carefully weighed choice by Robert Kirkman, who preferred to finish his work instead of continuing to squeeze it until he lost the reins of the narrative.

Nevertheless, the author will return with a new one-shot – Negan Lives – set in the same narrative universe, created in collaboration with Charlie Adlard, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics.

As you can guess from the title, the story will focus on the antagonist Negan, and will arrive on the shelves of comics in July. In addition, the distribution costs for physical retailers have been cut, a decidedly happy choice for the current economic health of comics.

Below we report the official synopsis of the register:

"Rejected by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a life of desperate isolation … or not? In the tradition of Here's Negan, this brand new story in Negan Lives # 1 offers readers a glimpse of what happened, from the his last appearance in number 174, to one of the most famous characters of The Walking Dead ".

The one-shot will consist of 36 pages entirely in black and white, and will feature two variant covers at the exit.

The author of Walking Dead will participate in the first online edition of the San Diego Comic-Con. According to Robert Kirkman, the Walking Dead finale would have angered several retailers.