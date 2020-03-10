One more week we return with the review of the last episode aired from 'The Walking Dead'. Sunday night was broadcast in the United States'Morning star'and arrived in its folded version via FOX the next day. What happened in 'Lucero del alba', his title in Spanish? Has this episode been the same roller coaster as the previous two? Season 10 of post-apocalyptic fiction has returned from its break midseason stomping and making us eat our nails, and in this case, he has not disappointed again. But let's go in parts.
The horde begins to walk
After having lived one of the best episodes of the season (and possibly the entire series), with a few casualties within the community, 'Lucero del Alba' begins with a dose of small normality, within what can be expected . We don't have zombies inside Alexandria at least. Of course, what is clear to us is that the battle approaches. Although address Hilltop. Beta is the first to appear on the screen. He is nailing something that we do not know that it is in different trees, but that we will discover at the end of the episode. And it is not new at all. See you then, Alpha and company leading the horde in the direction of their enemies as they pray "we are the end of the world".
With the tension again through the clouds we go to a quieter, calmer and even romantic moment. Eugene still having talks on the radio with that stranger that we think belongs to the Commonwealth, Stephanie. Both confess that they have not told anyone about their friendship or the existence of the other group; However, Eugene suggests that it is time for them to meet. She tells him that he will talk to his people and tell him something.
Aaron He arrives in Hilltop accompanied by Rosita, Mary, Judith and other survivors. The intention is for the former whisper to see her nephew, Aaron. Earl, the adoptive father, does not see him with good eyes and forbids it. After this location, Daryl will also be accompanied by Lydia, who warns that his mother is coming to the same place. And in between, we see how Ezekiel finds a Carol of which we had not known anything in the previous episodes. She is sitting next to a stream where she used to bebefore Daryl. He asks her to return to Hilltop and she agrees.
With more and more members gathered in Hilltop are the two issues to be discussed: go in search of Connie and Magna, who remain buried in the cave, and prepare for the arrival of Alpha and company, which is more imminent. They decide that they won't run away, that you have to to struggle.
Preparing for battle
Unintentionally Rosita Listen to a voice on Eugene's radio. It's Stephanie, who doesn't answer and breaks communications. Meanwhile, Alpha and company keep moving towards their goal. Along the way, Negan suggests to the leader that instead of massacring the survivors, she should bet on getting them to rebel and join her cause. They are such for which. By the way, the former leader has left a sign to the zombie-shaped survivors hanging from a tree. Daryl is found, which is confirmed so the villain has jumped to the other side and seeks revenge.
At Hilltop, everyone resigns to begin preparations for the war. We see Ezekiel and Carol reconcile, Lydia having a hard time finally seeing how her mother has become a monster, Daryl and Carol also making peace … Several emotional moments that culminates with Eugene trying to contact Stephanie again and that he Excuse me by singing a song that happens to play in the background while we see several members assembling, saying goodbye to their children and training for battle. The song works and Stephanie picks up the talk. They have a conversation that ends up confirming that appointment they had pending. It will be next week. But first, we have to fight.
The arrival of the horde
Kelly puts her hands on the ground and feels the arrival of the horde. Moments later they appear in the background. Although the community has placed electrified cables with which to neutralize as many walkers as possible, the force of the mass causes the cables to break. Aaron leads the warriors and separates them into two battalions. They start fighting but they are too many. Then, a liquid falls into the body. What is it? Those little bags that Alpha showed at the beginning of the chapter. When an arrow arrives on fire we discover that what they have thrown at them is gasoline. Now his enemy is not just the walkers, it is also the fire.
The team decides to fight in retreat and back towards the doors of Hilltop. But they will not be able to arrive. Another arrow hits its target and the doors begin to burn. They are trapped.
And so, in full tension, we reach the end of the episode. If he hype It's in the clouds What to expect from the next episode? See how they are going to get out of this one. What options we have? The arrival of Michonne With the weapons he went to look for with that mysterious new member, Virgil, he has all our ballots …
The Walking Dead is ready for the final battle: Review 10×11 was last modified: March 10th, 2020
