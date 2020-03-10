Share it:

One more week we return with the review of the last episode aired from 'The Walking Dead'. Sunday night was broadcast in the United States'Morning star'and arrived in its folded version via FOX the next day. What happened in 'Lucero del alba', his title in Spanish? Has this episode been the same roller coaster as the previous two? Season 10 of post-apocalyptic fiction has returned from its break midseason stomping and making us eat our nails, and in this case, he has not disappointed again. But let's go in parts.

The horde begins to walk

After having lived one of the best episodes of the season (and possibly the entire series), with a few casualties within the community, 'Lucero del Alba' begins with a dose of small normality, within what can be expected . We don't have zombies inside Alexandria at least. Of course, what is clear to us is that the battle approaches. Although address Hilltop. Beta is the first to appear on the screen. He is nailing something that we do not know that it is in different trees, but that we will discover at the end of the episode. And it is not new at all. See you then, Alpha and company leading the horde in the direction of their enemies as they pray "we are the end of the world".

With the tension again through the clouds we go to a quieter, calmer and even romantic moment. Eugene still having talks on the radio with that stranger that we think belongs to the Commonwealth, Stephanie. Both confess that they have not told anyone about their friendship or the existence of the other group; However, Eugene suggests that it is time for them to meet. She tells him that he will talk to his people and tell him something.

Aaron He arrives in Hilltop accompanied by Rosita, Mary, Judith and other survivors. The intention is for the former whisper to see her nephew, Aaron. Earl, the adoptive father, does not see him with good eyes and forbids it. After this location, Daryl will also be accompanied by Lydia, who warns that his mother is coming to the same place. And in between, we see how Ezekiel finds a Carol of which we had not known anything in the previous episodes. She is sitting next to a stream where she used to be before Daryl. He asks her to return to Hilltop and she agrees.