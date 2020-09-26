The Walking Dead, in the prequel we will see dead characters in the mother series

We’ve endured painful goodbyes over the course of The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman’s comic book show has never been particularly sweet with its characters, but some of the less fortunate may soon give a second chance.

According to Scott Gimple, in fact, the recently announced spin-off Tales of The Walking Dead, which will serve as a prequel to the main series, will give us the opportunity to meet again some of the characters who disappeared along the show produced by AMC.

“There will be single episodes or episode arcs focused on existing characters or about new characters, some backstories or other types of stand-alone stories. For Tales of The Walking Dead, however, we will continue intermittently with the characters we already know, with the main company. There are so many stories we want to face. In a sense it will be a little different from what we initially thought, but it will also be much richer“explained Gimple.

The Walking Dead it will end in 2022: Which characters would you like to see again in this prequel series? Let us know in the comments! According to some rumors, however, Tales of The Walking Dead could reveal the story of Beta; here, meanwhile, you will find a list of what for us were the most disappointing episodes of The Walking Dead.