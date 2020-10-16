The Walking Dead, in season 11 Daryl and Negan will be enemy-friends? The words of the cast

As stated by the stars of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the eleventh and final season of the AMC series could show Daryl and Negan turning into enemy-friends. During the virtual New York Comic-Con, Reedus and Morgan addressed this topic, revealing a few details to fans.

After conspiring with widow Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) years earlier to kill Negan for his crimes, including the murder of Maggie Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) husband, Daryl voted against the execution when Negan committed a murder. negligent while saving Lydia (Cassady McClincy) from the attackers. When Daryl tracks down Negan, at that moment fugitive, secretly freed by Carol (Melissa McBride).

Negan saves Daryl from the Whisperers loyal to him after the death of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Daryl repays the debt by mutilating Beta (Ryan Hurst) and saving Negan from certain doom during the final battle of the Whispering War.

“I’m thrilled that Daryl and Negan are starting to work more together” Reedus said during virtual Comic-Con. The actor highlighted the great redemptive story arc that accompanies Negan.

“He’s taking care of Lydia, he’s proved he’s not the old Negan, he’s a new guy. And I think he’s trying to find a family with our group now: so I’m hoping to have more scenes with Jeff, for sure.”.

When Reedus teased Morgan about Negan’s failure with Beta, Morgan joked:“I attracted him so that Daryl could be the hero, that’s what he did”.

Despite this, producer Denise Huth is doubtful that Negan and Daryl can really become friends:“I don’t think Daryl will ever be able to look at Negan and be able to completely say ‘he’s cool’. But it’s a moment for Daryl to say ‘here, he did the right thing'”.

