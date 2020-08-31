The Walking Dead, here’s how Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal were chosen

Share it:

AMC has decided to produce a documentary dedicated to the opening lines of The Walking Dead, entitled “The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings” in which it will be told how two pivotal characters of the series such as Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal were chosen.

It is an innovative production that unveils i behind the scenes of the first episodes of the post apocalyptic show revealing some special features. New interviews with the Walking Dead crew will be presented and there will be many star appearances.

In the first episode it will be conducted by Frank Darabont, “Days Gone Bye,” the show’s casting team reflects on the search for future The Walking Dead co-stars.

“There isn’t a lot of dialogue in that first pilot episode, so you had to get in touch with the character immediately, whoever he was.”, says the casting director Sherry Thomas in the video below.

The episode follows Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes (Lincoln) awakening from a coma in the zombie apocalypse. He soon meets the other survivors including Duane (Adrian Kali Turner) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James). Rick is desperate for his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) and young son Carl (Chandler Riggs), who actually escaped with Rick’s police partner and best friend Shane Walsh (Bernthal).

Casting director Sharon Bialy adds on Rick’s character: “We knew he was the leader and that he would be through a lot”.

Bernthal had also auditioned for the lead role but, according to associate producer Gohar Gazazyan “had more of the bad boy qualities.”

Lately Lincoln revealed that he has never seen The Walking Dead despite it allowing him to achieve exceptional earnings. In fact, Andrew Lincoln is one of the highest paid actors for a TV series. He earned about $ 8.7 million per season.