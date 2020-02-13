The Walking Dead Has New Trailer And Looks Like Jerry Dies

Share it:

The new episodes of 'The Walking Dead' return on February 23 and their advances promise us more mysteries and deaths. If you have already seen the last trailer which advances what the second part from season 10 of post-apocalyptic fiction you will surely have seen the moment when one of the characters says goodbye.

No, it's not about Michonne. Although his character is going to leave the series throughout this season, we still don't know how he will do it. However, AMC does seem to have wanted to advance another death. Whose? Reviewing what happened in the previous season we will remember that a group ends up trapped in a cave where Alpha keeps his horde. Among them are Daryl, Carol, etc … well, in this new preview we have seen several scenes of the situation they face and does not look equally good for everyone.

With open bets, everything seems to indicate that we will have to say goodbye to Jerry (Cooper Andrews). In the video that you have on these lines you can see how the poor man seems to be unable to reach the exit of the tunnel, since he is heard screaming and disappearing from the plane of the tunnel through which it seems that they will be able to return to the ground.

What's more, TVGuide has started to play discard and think who will not survive in this cave, and unfortunately it seems his figure that has less prominence at this time, and therefore, the "best" victim that the scriptwriters can choose At this moment so unfortunate. As the medium remembers, the relationship between Magna and Yumiko It is in full swing, so they will not leave it halfway. It's something similar that happens with Connie and Daryl. Well, Carol can't leave (yet) because she's Alpha's big adversary. And fans wouldn't forgive the writers …