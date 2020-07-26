The Walking Dead, great returns in sight in the next episodes of the show!

Share it:

We have lost parts on the street during these ten seasons of The Walking Dead: the AMC show has never been stingy in terms of tearful or even traumatic goodbyes, but of these not all seem to be definitive or without possible remedy.

From Comic-Con, in fact, comes the rumor that in the future we could review some old acquaintances in future episodes of the show: to guarantee the truthfulness of the thing there is the fact that the aforementioned voice does not come from the first passerby, but directly from our Scott M. Gimple.

The chief content of the show revealed: "We are working on some things that concern gods past characters. Maybe not the whole series, but certainly a lot of things we could take a peek at, presumably not previous to the apocalypse, but certainly in the early times of the apocalypse".

At this point, all that remains is to let the hype grow and wonder what the characters we will meet in the next episodes of the series based on the comic strip of Robert Kirkman. Meanwhile, Comic-Con also confirms the date of the Walking Dead season finale, but also the addition of new episodes to the tenth season; an old acquaintance, however, has shown his desire to return to The Walking Dead.