The Walking Dead, falling profits for AMC after the pandemic: the details

The entertainment industry, like many other industries, has suffered the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. It paid the price too AMC Networks, which due to the stop to television productions and the slowdown in the flow of advertising ended the second quarter of 2020 with a significant drop in profits.

The revenue is indeed decreased by 16.3% compared to the previous quarter, with revenues down 18% for the US market and 10.3% for international activities. The actions the network also dropped from $ 2.60 to 2.39.

Paradoxically, despite this for AMC Networks things went better than expected, as both earnings and earnings per share exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Josh Sapan, CEO of AMC, said the company "is focused on our strategic priorities and is making progress in some important initiatives, such as the creation of quality content and monetizing that content on an expanding range of platforms ", including subscription services from video-on-demand like Shudder (horror-focused) and Acorn TV.

Among the main AMC productions there is The Walking Dead, the zombie apocalypse become a cult: waiting for the finale of the season 10, also postponed due to the pandemic, we discovered that there will be a welcome return, and that one of the protagonists of the series, Andrew Lincoln has never seen an episode of The Walking Dead.