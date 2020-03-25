The Walking Dead delays the end of season 10 indefinitely

Share it:

We will not see The walking dead finishing off its tenth season as soon as we would have liked to because of the pandemic. AMC has announced that the current situation has prevented post-production work from being completed on time and therefore they have been forced to indefinitely delay the last episode of the current season.

Unfortunately current events have caused us to be unable to complete post-production of the season 10 finale for The Walking Dead, so the current season will end with episode 15 premiering on April 5. The planned finale will appear later this year as a special.

(2/2) The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on https://t.co/ZwydDAK1mT and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at @WalkingDead_AMC for updates. – AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) March 24, 2020

The post-production of season 11 has also been postponed for the moment and we will have to wait to see how events unfold observing how the control of the pandemic evolves.

In the last episode of the series we saw how the survivors lost one of their greatest strength after seeing how they had changed him all these years wandering through this post-apocalyptic world seeing the worst of a human race cornered by extinction.

In the future we will have more seasons, new derivative series and even movies with characters who have said goodbye to the main series but whose stories will continue on the big screen.

The Walking Dead has lost enough interest over time and the audience no longer responds to this phenomenon as they did in the first few seasons where the AMC series inspired by the Robert Kirkman comics stuck as one of the most powerful titles in the half world television grill.