Entertainment

The Walking Dead delays the end of season 10 indefinitely

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We will not see The walking dead finishing off its tenth season as soon as we would have liked to because of the pandemic. AMC has announced that the current situation has prevented post-production work from being completed on time and therefore they have been forced to indefinitely delay the last episode of the current season.

Scene from The Walking Dead's

Unfortunately current events have caused us to be unable to complete post-production of the season 10 finale for The Walking Dead, so the current season will end with episode 15 premiering on April 5. The planned finale will appear later this year as a special.

The post-production of season 11 has also been postponed for the moment and we will have to wait to see how events unfold observing how the control of the pandemic evolves.

In the last episode of the series we saw how the survivors lost one of their greatest strength after seeing how they had changed him all these years wandering through this post-apocalyptic world seeing the worst of a human race cornered by extinction.

In the future we will have more seasons, new derivative series and even movies with characters who have said goodbye to the main series but whose stories will continue on the big screen.

The Walking Dead has lost enough interest over time and the audience no longer responds to this phenomenon as they did in the first few seasons where the AMC series inspired by the Robert Kirkman comics stuck as one of the most powerful titles in the half world television grill.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.