The Walking Dead, David Morrissey stopped watching the series: that's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If in recent seasons Negan is the great villain of The Walking Dead, an antagonist that the audience is still very fond of is the Governor, played by David Morrissey until 2014. In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor said that after following the show for a while after his leaving the scene, has now stopped doing so.

"I saw the emergence of Negan" he said David Morrissey. "Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a friend of mine and before he entered the show we talked about it. I was enthusiast to see his interpretation of that character, which is fantastic. But I stopped watching it. "

What prompted him, therefore, to abandon even as a spectator The Walking Dead? "Not that I didn't like it" specified the actor. "There was a moment when I more or less thought: I'm not on this show anymore, so it's difficult keep watching it, and then I have other things to think about. But above all, it was difficult for me to commit myself to watching him as fans do. "

Even becoming fans, in fact, have stopped watching The Walking Dead over the years, as others have discovered it only after a few seasons. The zombie apocalypse, however, remains one of the most loved series ever.

Looking forward to the conclusion of season 10 of The Walking Dead recently Norman Reedus gave some anticipation on the ending, in which we will see the return of a very different Maggie.