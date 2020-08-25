The Walking Dead, Carl Grimes tornerà? Ce lo svela Chandler Riggs

Share it:

The Walking Dead has accustomed us to unthinkable twists and unexpected deaths but, there is something that most of all we have not been able to digest. We are talking about the suicide of Carl Grimes, son of the well-known Rick who many thought could have a prominent role in the future of the survivors.

During the eighth season, the young protagonist took his own life for avoid turning into zombies, due to a bite suffered by a living dead while trying to save Siddiq. Certainly not a simple decision, which has not yet been fully accepted by the public and, for this reason, many hope to see Carl again.

In an interview a few days ago, Chandler Riggs interpreter of the little Grimes was particularly favorable to his return to the series, announcing, however, that he had not yet been contacted by the production: “Absolutely yes. It would be a lot of fun“. He then added: “I don’t think this will happen anytime soon, there are no plans for his return. We’ll see.”

Recently, however, Gimple has revealed that some characters from the past could return, this clearly lights the hopes of The Walking Dead fans who therefore hope to be able to recount Carl Grimes. Meanwhile, everyone is anxiously waiting for the final episodes of The Walking Dead 10 which will air starting from the next October 4th.