The Walking Dead, but will Carol and Daryl ever have sex? Scott Gimple answers!

Probably most fans of The Walking Dead wonder how the story that began a decade ago will end, but some may also be more interested in the more frivolous aspects of the series.

In particular: Will Daryl and Carol, the characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, ever manage to have sex?

Even Scott Gimple, the executive producer of the AMC show, intervened on the matter, who in a recent interview with Looper remained vague providing an answer to say the least evasive. “And as for Daryl and love, again, by now you know me: I don’t deal with spoilers“he said, but then added:”Without going too deep, I’d say Daryl and Carol have one of the most intimate relationships we’ve seen on the show. I’ll just say this“.

Carol is one of Daryl’s surviving companions: they both debuted in the first season, but Norman Reedus’ character was created from scratch for the TV series rather than being based on one of the characters from the original comics, which was the case with Carol. This gives the future of the two characters an extra touch of mystery, which has prompted fans to bond with both even more warmly. How do you think their love story will end? Tell us in the comments!

For more information here is the new trailer for The Walking Dead.