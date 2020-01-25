Entertainment

The Walking Dead Blames Negan For Having Less Audience

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Even if AMC you can't complain about how well he is doing with the tenth season of 'The Walking Dead', because he has not only received very good critics, He has also managed to present a plot with chicha capable of re-engaging a fandom that was already starting to be a bit bored of the same zombie story, he is not happy.

As the executive of AMC, Sarah Barnett, to LA Times, his fiction has had significant drops in audience and apparently they have found the culprit that it is so: it is called Negan. Yes, the villain who caused the terror of many with his little scene of the baseball bat.

The character that plays Jeffrey Dean Morgan still in the series; Moreover, his plot in the current season is one of the most intriguing (at least for us) with his escape from the side of the Whispers. However, according to Barnett it was precisely the intensity of the story of the already legendary antagonist from fiction the reason that the spectators have moved away: "We have researched a lot about the public response and it is wise to say that that season with Negan became too hopeless for the public".

READ:           'Wendy' trailer: Peter Pan's new reimagining on the expected return of the director of 'Beasts of the Wild South'

Yes, the hook of the baseball bat It was going over. And the deaths happened too. Barnett herself has admitted that they overcame a little, although she continues to defend those decisions: "I think there was a creative intention behind it all that was really smart and thoughtful, but I think it probably pushed people to a place where there was a lot to do. endure at a time when maybe people simply I didn't want to see that".

    Share it:

    About the author

    View All Posts
    Avatar

    Lisa Durant

    Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

    Add Comment

    Click here to post a comment

    Get in Touch!

    To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.