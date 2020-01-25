The Walking Dead Blames Negan For Having Less Audience

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even if AMC you can't complain about how well he is doing with the tenth season of 'The Walking Dead', because he has not only received very good critics, He has also managed to present a plot with chicha capable of re-engaging a fandom that was already starting to be a bit bored of the same zombie story, he is not happy.

As the executive of AMC, Sarah Barnett, to LA Times, his fiction has had significant drops in audience and apparently they have found the culprit that it is so: it is called Negan. Yes, the villain who caused the terror of many with his little scene of the baseball bat.

The character that plays Jeffrey Dean Morgan still in the series; Moreover, his plot in the current season is one of the most intriguing (at least for us) with his escape from the side of the Whispers. However, according to Barnett it was precisely the intensity of the story of the already legendary antagonist from fiction the reason that the spectators have moved away: "We have researched a lot about the public response and it is wise to say that that season with Negan became too hopeless for the public".

Yes, the hook of the baseball bat It was going over. And the deaths happened too. Barnett herself has admitted that they overcame a little, although she continues to defend those decisions: "I think there was a creative intention behind it all that was really smart and thoughtful, but I think it probably pushed people to a place where there was a lot to do. endure at a time when maybe people simply I didn't want to see that".