The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln wanted to leave the series much earlier: the new details

During a recent promotional interview Pollyanna McIntosh, star of the tv series The Walking Dead, spoke of the actor's decision Andrew Lincoln to quit the show, which was about to happen much earlier than the ninth season.

Apparently, in fact, the British actor had initially decided to leave the series during the eighth season, aired in 2017-2018. Indeed, together with showrunner Scott Gimple, he began to design long-term plans for his departure from the show as far back as season 4.

McIntosh said: "He and his wife Gael wanted to get the kids to go to school in the UK, and they did it, but in the following years it was difficult for Andy because the kids were starting to have that age where dad was needed at home"he told the Talk Dead to Me podcast."I know he had been planning this for quite some time, because it should have happened already in season 8. I heard rumors about it, and I say 'I heard rumors' because in theory no one was supposed to let me know."

Lincoln's original release it would come at a time when Rick was still engaged in a total war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. "So he planned it, but he really wanted to do things right and make it happen at the right time. He wanted the story to be good for the show and for the character"added McIntosh."He has so much respect and love for what The Walking Dead represents for fans, so he wanted to do it well. And then in the following season the helicopter arrived."

Rick's new adventures will continue in The Walking Dead's feature films written by Gimple. For more information, here are all the news on the vast Walking Dead franchise.