The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln photographed with a beard recalls the look of Rick Grimes

The new bearded look of Andrew Lincoln has caught the attention of The Walking Dead fans, who have stated that he resembles that of Rick Grimes in his final season on the show, when he disappeared aboard a helicopter piloted by the Civic Republic Military. Following his farewell to the series, Rick will return in an AMC trilogy of films.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has given Scott Gimple and Robert Kirkman more time to perfect the script, is hampering the production of the films right now.

But meanwhile Andrew Lincoln and his Love Actually co-star Bill Nighy were photographed together in Mayfair, London.

Monday, the Old Vic Theater has announced that Andrew Lincoln will play Ebenezer Scrooge in a live streaming theatrical production of A Christmas Carol from December 12th until Christmas Eve.

“Wow! Look at Rick’s beard!”tweeted a fan in response to the photo. And another followed up calling for his return:“I think it’s time to release the movies!”.

“I’d say this: movies take a long time. It was a fantastic process, Andy was deeply, deeply involved.”.

The film will tell what happened to Rick Grimes in the over seven years he was away from his family on The Walking Dead.

