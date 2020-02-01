The Walking Dead and the Origin of the Zombies by Robert Kirkman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although almost a decade has passed arriving its history through our screen there is still a huge mystery to be solved in 'The Walking Dead'. How the hell did the zombies? What was the cause of the apocalypse? Because neither AMC nor the original story, the comic, specifies it. And yes, it is something that we have to solve …

With the tenth season about to return after the break of midseason the audience is most expectant looking forward to hearing again from their favorite survivors (and the Whispers too, we will not deny it) and that is why the other day a good stir was mounted through social networks between the fandom , who wondered why the hell the origin of everything has not yet been addressed. Doubt came to the end in the ears of the creator of everything, responsible for graphic history Robert Kirkman, who ended up giving an answer.

Before you get excited, the answer is more a heavy joke than anything else. Or maybe not? The thing was that before the message of a fiction follower via Twitter stating that "We never got an answer even with the comic finished, what caused the zombies?" Kirkman made it clear: "Space spores".

We certainly did not expect it, but who knows … We will have to wait for the return of the series to see if anyone ever decides to reveal what was the origin of everything …