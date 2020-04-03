'The Walking Dead' and other TV series that have been left without end

There were a few television names that were in the middle of filming when they had to stop everything due to the coronavirus. In some cases it has caused a season to run out of a final chapter, such as'The walking dead'o'Grey's Anatomy'and in others, the one that was to serve as the closing season has had to be postponed to an indeterminate future. We collect some titles that have remained in the coming months without offering the outcome to their fandom.
'The Walking Dead'
AMC has reported that the last episode of the tenth season, number 16, It will not arrive at Easter as expected, but will do so sometime in late 2020. Meanwhile, the one that is broadcast this Sunday will serve as a temporary closure.
'Grey's Anatomy'
Season 16, which has given us so much trouble, will put its full stop in the episode 21, four earlier than expected. However, the chain has already announced that as soon as it can it will go out to the streets to shoot the missing ones, although, not surprisingly, it has not given a date.
'New Amsterdam'
Another series of doctors that is without end. This NBC story has announced that it will end its season 2 four episodes ahead of schedule, that is, on April 14 with its episode number 19.
'Navy: Criminal investigation'
Production has come to a complete halt and although it was to end in May, it is now unknown what will happen to the seventeenth installment. Since I had rolled 24 episodes already, hopefully it will shorten and improvise an ending.
'Batwoman'
This series from The CW starring Rubby Rose he had recorded 19 of the 22 episodes of his first season before the break by COVID-19. With a return of midseason Slated for April 26 with its episode 17, it will most likely shorten the ending and end after three aired episodes, but has not yet been officially confirmed.
'Mom'
He had his final season scheduled for May; however that the CBS being able to arrive on time is something that, for the moment, is in the air, so the comedy is expected to delay the arrival of its season eight.
Empire
FOX had the ending scheduled for May, but since it has shot 18 of the 20 episodes in its sixth and final season, it has announced that filming the ending originally planned for the series has been ruled out. Instead, some scenes from Chapter 19 will be added to end 'Empire'.
'Legacies'
On March 26, episode 16 of its second season aired, the last to be completed. Therefore, no more will be broadcast until it can be re-shot.
'The Flash'
The season 6 finale of 'The Flash' was slated to may, but it will not be so because the final two episodes could not be recorded. It is true that the series has entered a midseason break until April 21, so it has gained some time while thinking about what to do, whether to end episode 20 or leave it with an outcome in "stand-by".
Riverdale
The production has been paralyzed with 20 recorded episodes (out of 22) so it is very likely that this fourth season will end a little early when it returns from its break. midseason next April 15.
'Supergirl'
This series of The CW stopped filming with one episode of its fifth season missing, but as it is now in its midseason hiatus, it has not yet communicated what it will do with that final remaining episode. Will it be postponed as 'The Walking Dead' or will it just end with 21 episodes? At the moment the number 17 will return on April 26, then we will know.
'Supernatural'
The definitive end of the brothers Winchester will have to wait. After 15 seasons everything was ready to say goodbye to the series in a chapter planned for May 18, but as the work could not be completed, Warner has announced that the series is temporarily dismissed until further notice.
