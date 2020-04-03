'The Walking Dead' and other TV series that have been left without end

There were a few television names that were in the middle of filming when they had to stop everything due to the coronavirus. In some cases it has caused a season to run out of a final chapter, such as'The walking dead'o'Grey's Anatomy'and in others, the one that was to serve as the closing season has had to be postponed to an indeterminate future. We collect some titles that have remained in the coming months without offering the outcome to their fandom.