         'The Walking Dead': AMC blames Negan for the loss of audience of the series

According to statements to LA Times, the executive of AMC, Sarah Barnett, admitted that 'The Walking Dead', one of the most popular properties of the network has had low audience related to creative decisions. And specifically yes, it seems that this man with a baseball bat played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan of the season 6 to 10 It has something to do.

Not everything that works in the comic serves on television

The confession of Barnett points directly to Negan, a violent bigmouth that became Rick's main antagonist and his own for a couple of seasons before establishing himself as a recurring character after being built as one of the most feared and hated villains in history, coming into the team of heroes who faces the "whispers" led by the show's new enemy, Alpha (Samantha morton).

In his statements, Barnett suggested that the dark direction they took with the character may have taken viewers away:

"As for the question of quality, I think that with 10 television seasons, something like ER or Grey's Anatomy, the series go through ups and downs. We have researched a lot about the public's response and we have our own thoughts about it. It's true to say that this season with Negan became too hopeless for the public. "

Barnett consider that maybe they spent a little bit, but the fact of selling a season with The hook of whom everyone's head will have burst not only was it hopeless, it's market the macabre with characters that the viewer loves or respects and they saw them a little duster. In any case, keep defending those decisions: