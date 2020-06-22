The Walking Dead: all the comics to be recovered before reading the new "Negan Lives"

Share it:

Robert Kirkman, famous author of The Walking Dead, recently confirmed that a new one-shot dedicated to Negan, consisting of 36 pages and entitled Negan Lives. But how do you prepare for this new reading? Is it necessary to recover the complete work? We explain it to you in a few words.

First of all, it is good to remember that the new one-shot is set immediately after the events told in Volume 174 and will be completely focused on the former antagonist. The synopsis reads as follows: "Rejected by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a life of desperate isolation … or not? In the tradition of Here's Negan, this brand new story in Negan Lives # 1 gives readers a glimpse of what happened, from his last appearance in issue 174, to one of the most famous characters from The Walking Dead".

The first of the comics to be recovered is undoubtedly Here's Negan, published in Italy by SaldaPress in 2019 with the title Negan is here! and focused on the villain's past. In case you don't want to reread the whole story, we assure you that you can get a complete picture by reading the following numbers: 100 (first appearance), 105 (beginning of the relationship between Negan and Carl Grimes), 113 (return to Alexandria), 125 & 126 (defeat and imprisonment), 141 (first changes), 156 (relationship with Alpha) and 174 (last appearance).

All clear? Let us know with a comment!