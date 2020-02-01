The Walking Dead Advances Negan As A Whisper

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last advance that has left us ‘The Walking Dead’ has raised many doubts in us. The first, who the hell is he or that who rises from the dead? Undoubtedly, the image of an arm emerging from his grave has become a fun game for fandom, which does not stop theorizing who may be the owner. On the other hand, the other great moment of the clip is the appearance of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the side of the Whispers.

We had no doubt that something was going to happen to this lonely Negan when he decided to leave the camp. It must be remembered that when crossing enemy territory he met this group, which captured him but to those who promised loyalty later. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before he formally joined the group that is playing a wonderful trick this season. Because there we have him in the video, proud with his walker mask next to Alpha, the leader of the Whispers.

The question now is, will you do it for survival or to play revenge to Daryl and company? Is he really a mole and will he end up finding redemption when the final battle comes? On the other hand, how will this affect the group? Because Beta It does not give him too much confidence, and that surely means the odd anger among the group. And besides, will he talk about his mother Lydia? She is also missing … By the way, this is an unexpected turn of events, because in the original comic Negan never got the mask on. Alpha warns him that he has to earn it.

On the other hand, the video also showed the fate of the group that fell in the trap of Alpha. Caught by a horde of walkers, we have been able to breathe to see Carol, Aaron, Daryl and Kelly alive. However, the fates of Jerry, Connie or Magna are still in the air, since there is no trace of them. On February 23 we will know. Do you win?