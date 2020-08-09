The Walking Dead 8, a brutal scene with Negan could have gone differently

Share it:

Negan's initial massacre shocked all of The Walking Dead fans, but to be honest there have been many other brutal moments that have seen him star and one of them it's about Simon's character.

In one of the key moments of season 8, the character played by Steven Ogg decides to challenge Negan's authority and their confrontation then culminates in a hand-to-hand confrontation in front of all the Saviors. The actor had proposed an interesting idea to the producers:

"TOI wanted to be faced face to face. I would have knelt down, I would have turned around putting my hands behind my back and just looked at him. 'Break my head, kill me, but in doing so you will have to look at me in the eyes. Let's do it!'".

Unfortunately, the suggestion was not appreciated by the bosses, who nipped the idea in the bud: "Interesting choice, Steven, but you won't make it that way. You won't face Negan by looking him in the eye, then turn around. " The actor admitted, however, during the podcast Talk Dead To Me, which often happens when you have a good group of producers: "You can try different things and sometimes they say no. "

Eventually Simon manages to face Jeffrey Dead Morgan's ruthless villain and even inflicts some well-aimed blows on him. The leader of the Saviors however, not wanting to use his precious Lucille, he prefers to finish Simon by strangling him in front of everyone: a blatant gesture typical of good old Negan.

