The Walking Dead 11, the showrunner on the meeting between Maggie and Negan: "She knows nothing"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the Comic-Con Home, the showrunner Angela Kang was able to reveal some anticipations on the 11th season of The Walking Dead, during which the new and awaited will take place meeting between Maggie and Negan, the two survivors played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"Negan killed Maggie's husband and burned down his house, therefore it won't be a very easy way for either of them " Kang explained during the panel dedicated to the AMC series. "Negan was present on this entire trip during his absence, but Maggie is coming if she has seen nothing of what has happened."

"Maggie only knows that Hilltop is destroyed, and the man he thought he left to rot in prison walks as free as anyone else. They will both have to understand how to live in the same space, so I hope it will prove to be a lot of fun."

To make the most of the characters played by "these wonderful actors", added Kang, "We will try to play with their fantastic skills and see what happens."

Also during the event, we remind you, the release date of the final of The Walking Dead 11 was revealed together with an interesting surprise: the season will expand with 6 additional episodes arriving in 2021.

Meanwhile, Robert Kirkman has confirmed his involvement in the Rick Grimes film.