It was on November 25 when the chapter that started the break of midseason of the tenth season of 'The Walking Dead'. Since then few more information has been revealed about what the following will present eight chapters of the fiction of AMC. But of course, the hype It's in the clouds, because this season is proving most interesting.

With many open fronts, the eighth episode, 'The World Before', left the door open to many questions that this second part promises to answer, such as what is the plan of Negan? Where is the character of Gamma? Will we see once and for all the final battle against the Whispers?

We will have to wait to find out until February 24, when the ninth episode will be aired. However, to make the wait shorter the AMC team has revealed a first picture from the first episode of TWD's return. As you can see below, the first official image courtesy of AMC (via TV Line) shows to Michonne and Virgil, the last newcomer to the series, entering a naval base in the light of the flashlight. Faces of amazement indicate that they have found something they did not expect. What will it be?