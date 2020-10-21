The Walking Dead 10, when will the bonus episodes be released on TV?

I’m a fan of The Walking Dead can certainly be satisfied by the future: although the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will be the last of the series, several parallel projects are in the works, such as a possible spin-off of The Walking Dead centered on Daryl and Carol. Plus, the good news doesn’t stop there.

As many will know, in fact, the tenth season of The Walking Dead will have 6 bonus episodes, which will combine the tenth cycle of episodes with the eleventh, which will mark the conclusion of the main series. With the production of The Walking Dead 10 bonus episodes just beginning, the question many fans are asking is: when will we be able to see these new episodes?

Let’s try to make order. The tenth season of TWD it “ended” with the sixteenth episode, A certain death, released on October 5, 2020. The episode saw the end of the character of Beta, defeated by Daryl (Norman Reedus) e Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and devoured by zombies, after being “unmasked”. Now what does the future hold for us? Considering that the production of season 1 has been temporarily blocked due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the writers of the series have already had the opportunity to state that the remaining episodes of the tenth season will allow you to explore more the psychology of some characters and to experiment with how to carry on the stories of the survivors.

It has already been announced, for example, that the bonus episodes will lead us to explore the dynamics of the duo formed by the returning Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan, as well as some insights related to Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). In addition, the past of several characters will also be explored.

What about the release date of the bonus episodes? Production started in October 2020, and AMC has not yet announced an official release date. However, the broadcaster revealed that its plans are to release the episodes during the winter of the 2021, therefore, between January and March of next year. If so, we could expect the premiere for the start of the new year. If there are no further slowdowns, finally, season 11 will be shot over the next year.

And you? You can’t wait to see the next episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments space!