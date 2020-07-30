The Walking Dead 10, the TV series to watch while waiting for the season finale

Share it:

The season finale of The Walking Dead 10 won't make its debut until next fall, and in the meantime TV Guide has proposed a list of series to be recovered to remedy the wait between zombies, post-apocalyptic scenarios and horror atmospheres.

The first title recommended by the site is The 100, The CW show set nearly 100 years after a nuclear war that shocked planet Earth, leaving only the people who were in orbit during the disaster as survivors. The 100 has reached its seventh and final season this year.

If you are in abstinence of living dead, and you do not have too many demands on the quality front, they are there for you Z Nation and its spin-off Black Summer, the Asylum response to the seriousness and drama of The Walking Dead. Staying on the zombie theme, on Netflix it is possible to find Kingdom, original Korean series set in the medieval Joseon period.

From the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, is also taken Outcast, supernatural horror series based on the author's homonymous comic. Outcast ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017, and despite the cancellation it offers excellent suggestions on topics such as demonic possessions and exorcism.

Created by Greg Nicotero, master of makeup and special effects as well as veteran director of The Walking Dead, Creepshow is a horror anthology which takes up the atmosphere of the film born from the collaboration between George Romero and Stephen King.

Returning to Netflix, in the catalog of the streaming giant you can find Hill House, appreciated show written, directed and starring Mike Flanagan (Somnia, Doctor Sleep) that could make you lose sleep for several days. And always Netflix offers The Rain, Danish series that follows two brothers grappling with their survival in a post-apocalyptic world after spending 6 years inside a bunker.