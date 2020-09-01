The Walking Dead 10, the season finale in all its spectacularity in the new trailer

Share it:

The new and spectacular official trailer of The Walking Dead season 10 season finale finally anticipates the decisive confrontation in the war against the whisperers, putting Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the other survivors against a gigantic horde of zombies led by a maddened Beta (Ryan Hurst).

The season finale titled “A Certain Doom“will air as a special event next October, postponed from its original April slot due to the lockdown American after the outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic. The episode will follow the marathon of the entire tenth season of the AMC series, up to the warning issued by Daryl to the heroes who infiltrate the horde of undead with him: “We won’t all make it “.

In fact, covering themselves with the guts of zombies to move through the horde of Beta without being detected, Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and all the other characters will have to face a set of dangers around them, as the Whisperers are hidden among the zombies, a threat that definitely raises the stakes in this season finale, as he also pointed out previously. Greg Nicotero, director of the episode.

The appointment with The Walking Dead “A Certain Doom“is set for next October 4. Are you no longer in the skin? Let us know in the comments.