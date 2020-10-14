The Walking Dead 10, the Review: the final verdict on the new season

There was a need to leave this season behind, however The Walking Dead, and the AMC series finally did it with a sufficient season finale, at times touching, but far from the glories to which the series has accustomed us – or even just much more anticlimactic than the closure of Season 9, which overall we can consider far superior to the latest releases of the apocalyptic show.

The point is, for Season 10, production seems to be stumbled upon those same mistakes which we thought were just a bad memory, and did not fully exploit (at least in our opinion) some of the plot ideas that seemed to be the most interesting on the eve. In short, after weekly reviewing the episodes of TWD 10, and having also spoken of the highly anticipated season finale in the review of The Walking Dead 10×16, the time has come to draw a conclusive judgment on the entire block of episodes, waiting for the bonus episodes that will precede Season 11.

Step back?

The Walking Dead 10 has arrived on the eve with some very important premises and promises. Having to do without, in full, the timeless and beloved Rick Grimes, given that the protagonist played by Andrew Lincoln seems to have landed definitively on the shores of the big screen, give up the charismatic Maggie of Lauren Cohan (returned only in the queue, in the season finale , to stay), prepare the farewell of another colossus like Michonne – who could follow Rick in The Walking Dead films – and load, in short, all the weight of the narration on Daryl and Carol by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, with good peace of the few remaining historical faces like Gabriel, Rosita and Eugene, although never really protagonists.

On the scales The Walking Dead 10 offered, despite the obstacles at the start, an excellent basic warp on which to develop a season in all respects explosive: the excellent management of the Whisperers and the charisma of the villain, the ruthless Alpha, protagonists at the end of last season of some of the most dramatic and disturbing sequences ever for the AMC show, and on the launching pad to redeem a series of narrative arcs so far really not incisive. After all, for part of these sixteen episodes, it was also like this, at least up to the use of some deus ex machina a little too forced and not very convincing in terms of writing, if not even a truly anti-climatic narrative drafting. In the few lights of this season, such as Negan’s redemption and the excellent acting test of some characters, The Walking Dead 10 has alternated too many shadows, starting with the reckless actions of a Carol who can never hold up the weight of being a protagonist.

On top of all this, we believe that the spasmodic dispersion of the main cast (Rick and Michonne in the movies, Maggie away from the scene for a whole year, Morgan and Dwight translated into the spin-off) has led to a worrying script problem: to put in the foreground. storyline of supporting actors who, simply, are not as interesting. Representative of this discourse seems to us precisely the path taken by Beta, on paper the most unpredictable and promising of the villains, instead wasted by a plot that did not have the courage to go all the way. The shocking death of Alpha, an effective but not entirely climatic twist, has loaded on the shoulders of his colossal companion all the weight not of an episode, but of the entire second segment of Season 10. A responsibility that the antagonist does not has been able to hold up to the end, and to prove it was a somewhat predictable and not at all explosive season finale as promised by the authors of the series.

In any case, The Walking Dead 10 still has some prominent elements that allow the show, pass the term a little, to “survive” the ever more threatening specter of mediocrity, snatching an abundant sufficiency that unfortunately fails to be something more. And, considering certain good insights, but above all the beauty of the original comic created by Robert Kirkman, the final result cannot really satisfy us fully. Norman Reedus, for example, seems to us totally in the part of an increasingly leading Daryl, a point of reference now essential both for the supporting actors of the series and for the fans, who just would not be able to say goodbye to one of the most heroes. ever-loved ones of the franchise (perhaps the most loved of all).

The Walking Dead also continues to offer good effects and excellent make-up that, in the creative realization of the undead, continues to have no equal in the panorama of congeners; unfortunately, the discourse gets sour when the show renounces completely artisanal make-up and totally relies on a CGI that is certainly more practical and economical, but much less impactful and (in some ways) much less successful. On the other hand, it is confirmed by the mother scene of the season finale, the sequence in which the horde of walkers throws themselves off the cliff, a moment of great emotional effectiveness that unfortunately has been almost completely ruined by a sometimes embarrassing computer graphics.