The Walking Dead 10, the Review: the final verdict on the new season

There was a need to leave this season behind, however The Walking Dead, and the AMC series finally did it with a sufficient season finale, at times touching, but far from the glories to which the series has accustomed us – or even just much more anticlimactic than the closure of Season 9, which overall we can consider far superior to the latest releases of the apocalyptic show.

The point is, for Season 10, production seems to be stumbled upon those same mistakes which we thought were just a bad memory, and did not fully exploit (at least in our opinion) some of the plot ideas that seemed to be the most interesting on the eve. In short, after weekly reviewing the episodes of TWD 10, and having also spoken of the highly anticipated season finale in the review of The Walking Dead 10×16, the time has come to draw a conclusive judgment on the entire block of episodes, waiting for the bonus episodes that will precede Season 11.

Step back?

The Walking Dead 10 has arrived on the eve with some very important premises and promises. Having to do without, entirely, the timeless and beloved Rick Grimes, given that the protagonist played by Andrew Lincoln seems to have landed definitively on the shores of the big screen, giving up the charismatic Maggie of Lauren Cohan (back only in the queue, in the season finale, to stay), prepare the farewell of another colossus like Michonne – which could follow Rick in The Walking Dead films – and load, in short, all the weight of the narration on Daryl and Carol of Norman Reedus e Melissa McBride, with all due respect to the few remaining historical faces like Gabriel, Rosita and Eugene, even if the latter are never absolute protagonists of the horizontal story. On the scales The Walking Dead 10 offered, despite the obstacles at the start, an excellent base warp on which to develop a season in all respects explosive: the threat of the Whisperers and the charisma of the main villain, the ruthless Alpha, protagonists at the end of last season of some of the most dramatic and disturbing sequences ever for the AMC show, and on the launching pad to redeem a series of narrative arcs so far really not incisive.

For a part of these sixteen episodes, after all, it was also like this, at least until the use of some deus ex machina a little too forced and not very convincing in terms of writing, if not even of a truly anti-climatic narrative writing. In the few lights of this season, like the Negan’s redemption and the excellent acting test of some characters, The Walking Dead 10 has alternated too many shadows, starting with the reckless actions of a Carol who can never hold up the weight of being a protagonist.

In addition to all this, we believe that the spasmodic dispersion of the main cast (Rick and Michonne in the films, Maggie away from the scene for a whole year, Morgan and Dwight translated into the spin-off) has determined a worrying script problem: to highlight storylines of supporting actors who, simply, are not as interesting.

A suggestive apocalypse, but …

Representative of this discourse, in addition to the too many lengths that mark a really slow narrative, it seems to us the path taken by Beta, on paper the most unpredictable and promising of the villains, instead spoiled by a plot that did not have the courage to go through with it. The shocking death of Alpha, a effective but not entirely climatic twist, has loaded on the shoulders of his colossal companion all the weight not of an episode, but of the entire second segment of Season 10. A responsibility that the antagonist has not been able to bear to the end, and to prove it he intervened a somewhat predictable and not at all explosive season finale as promised by the authors of the series.

In any case, The Walking Dead 10 still has some prominent elements that allow the show, pass the term a little, to “survive” the ever more threatening specter of mediocrity, snatching an abundant sufficiency that unfortunately fails to be something more.

And, considering certain good insights, but above all the beauty of the original comic created by Robert Kirkman, the final result cannot really satisfy us fully. Norman Reedus, for example, seems to us totally in the part of an increasingly leading Daryl, a point of reference now essential both for the supporting actors of the series and for the fans, who just would not be able to say goodbye to one of the most beloved heroes of all time in the franchise (perhaps the most loved of all).

The most interesting story arc is perhaps Negan’s, passed from a somewhat too predictable redemption to a series of interesting relational dynamics with some characters – above all that of Lydia, with whom we really hope a dysfunctional father-daughter understanding can form.

The Walking Dead also continues to offer good effects and an excellent make up that, in the creative realization of the undead, it continues to have no equal in the panorama of congeners; unfortunately, the discourse gets sour when the show renounces completely artisanal make-up and totally relies on a CGI that is certainly more practical and economical, but much less impactful and (in some ways) much less successful.

On the other hand, it is confirmed by the mother scene of the season finale, the sequence in which the horde of walkers throws themselves off the cliff, a moment of great emotional effectiveness that unfortunately has been almost completely ruined by a sometimes embarrassing computer graphics.