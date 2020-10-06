The Walking Dead 10, the expected return of a character has made Norman Reedus crazy

In recent days, A Certain Doom, the highly anticipated episode of The Walking 10, which surprised fans of the series with a significant return, was aired.

Many had long wished they could see again Connie and, what was just a simple hope has finally come true. We had seen it get out of the cave with Magna but, since then, its traces had been lost. Angela Kang had anticipated that Daryl in her heart has always hoped for Connie’s return and, now finally Norman Reedus was able to show all his enthusiasm for this reunion.

“I was super excited about that [ritorno]. I really like Virgil’s character, and I really like his interpreter. It’s super cool “, ha detto Reedus a Talking Dead. “He’s one of the most complicated characters I think we’ve ever had on the show, I’m curious to find out where he’s going. But he found Connie, which is great.” Daryl’s interpreter then added: “I remember looking at Connie lying there with leaves in her hair, and I thought she was so beautiful that she looked like the star of a Vogue shoot. I couldn’t believe it. I am super excited. Connie is coming back! “.

Recall that the‘Connie’s interpreter had to temporarily give up on The Walking Dead to take part in the production of The Eternals, the new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While waiting to find out what will happen from here on out, check out all the news we have about the 6 extra episodes of The Walking Dead 10.