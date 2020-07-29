The Walking Dead 10, Norman Reedus anticipates a moment in the finale that will drive fans crazy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the final of the tenth season of The Walking Dead there will be a great moment dedicated to Daryl. He revealed it Norman Reedus during a recent chat with Comicbook.com, during which he anticipated some details on the season finale coming in October.

When the site asked him if in the episode titled "A Certain Doom" there will be room for a classic Daryl badass momentin fact, the star of the AMC series replied: "I hope so, because they are a lot of fun to make. I hope they will continue to make me do things like that. In the finale there is something that, when it airs, will really be a bomb. That was a fun moment."

As announced on the occasion of the recent Comic-Con Home, an event that as always also hosted a panel dedicated to The Walking Dead, the 10×16 episode will finally air on next October 4th (on October 5 in Italy).

In addition, the network revealed that 6 additional episodes of season 10 will be aired during 2021, most likely developed during the quarantine that blocked the work for the season finale initially scheduled for last April.

For more news, here you can find the next dates of all The Walking Dead series coming in 2020, including the spin-offs.