The Walking Dead 10, how will the relationship between Negan and Maggie evolve?

Finally in the past few days we got to see the season finale of The Walking Dead 10. Although the writers have done their best to wrap up most of the storylines of these episodes, there are still many unresolved questions.

Many doubts will certainly be resolved in the six highly anticipated extra episodes that will air at the beginning of next year but, what fans of the series are very curious to discover is definitely how Maggie will relate to Negan.

The former Hilltop leader reunited with several of his good friends over the course of A Certain Doom, but she didn’t come face to face with her old enemy played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan again. The last time we saw the character, was on the verge of killing the former Savior to avenge the death of her husband Glenn, but failed to do so. That doesn’t mean it’s all a thing of the past, but it’s certain that Negan’s character has undergone a profound change over the course of the episodes.

In the season 10 finale, Negan has shown his loyalty to the survivorsi, working with them to defeat the Whisperers. He was hired to kill Alpha, showed compassion for Judith and Lydia, and even teamed up with Daryl a couple of times. But Maggie missed out on all this personal growth, so it remains to be seen how he reacts when he discovers that Glennè’s killer is now considered a trusted ally.

Those six extra episodes of The Walking Dead will have some sort of anthological approach as well one of them will certainly focus on Maggie, answering various questions about her and allegedly revealing even more about her relationship with Negan. Will he believe in his redemption? Tell us yours in the comments.