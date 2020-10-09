The Walking Dead 10, here are the first details on the plot of the ‘bonus’ episodes

Showrunner Angela Kang and star Norman Reedus have unveiled the first details on the six ‘bonus’ episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 in the aftermath of the Whispering War that concluded the regular episodes last weekend. These are six small-scale episodes designed to be safely filmed during the pandemic.

“I’ll say they’re really like deep dives into the characters; it’s been really fun to work on them creatively, even if it’s really a challenge, but I think it’s an invigorating challenge for people.” has explained Angela Kang during an interview with Deadline.

Regarding the cast, Kang confessed:“He seemed to react well to the scripts and we enjoyed writing them”.

However, a clarification seems necessary:“They don’t have the scale and size of what would be a gigantic ending with hundreds of extras of when you get to the end, but I think we can tell a really, really interesting story that I think fans will really love.” he concluded.

“We will see the dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we will see a lot of stories related to Daryl and Carol and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about the X, Y, Z moments.”.

Norman Reedus he added:“After such an epic battle at the end of this season I think they need some breathing room. I think people need to take a look around them and I think that’s what’s happening now.”.

