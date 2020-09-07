Entertainment

The Walking Dead 10, here are Carol and Beatrice on the set of the final showdown of the season

September 6, 2020
As recalled by the recent teaser for The Walking Dead 10, the long-awaited season finale is finally preparing to debut on AMC and Fox on October 4th. Meanwhile, theperformer of Beatrice Briana Venkus decided to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the episode.

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, in fact, the actress shared a photo from the set in the company of Melissa McBride (Carol) who sees both of them wearing stage clothes covered in fake blood. This is a small preview of the decisive confrontation between the group and the Whisperers, whose consequences will certainly have a great impact on the announced eleventh season as well.

Initially scheduled for last April 12, the broadcast episodio “A Certain Doom” was postponed due to the pandemic: series director and veteran Greg Nicotero had already done principal photography, but the team was unable to work on post-production as planned due to the pandemic.

What do you expect from the season finale? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments. In the meantime, we leave you with the 5 things we want from the ending of The Walking Dead 10 and the first details on the special of The Walking Dead that will reveal some advances on the future of the franchise.

