The Walking Dead 10, a clash between Princess and Negan? The actress wonders who would win

The end of 2020 will see the return of The Walking Dead in style, but who knows what the new episodes will reserve for us … Paola Lazaro hopes that it will happen the encounter between her eccentric Princess and the ambiguous Negan.

Two characters with an infinite charisma, always over the top and undoubtedly very theatrical. Princess made her debut in season 9, and proved to be a viable ally for Ezekiel's group, although events well showed her often childish and frantic nature; Negan, for his part, has always been ruthless and brutal, but still endowed with a macabre sense of irony, which remains despite his conversion. It would be like putting two roosters in the same chicken coop, but something interesting could happen just for this.

"I'd love to have scenes with Negan, because both of ours characters are really wild, very outgoing and very verbose. So I wonder who would win in a word fight ", said the interpreter of Princess during the virtual panel of the Comic-Con dedicated to the zombie series.

He also referred to Melissa McBride's character: "I just wish Carol liked Princess, that's all. I'm a huge fan of Carol". Each member of the group of survivors will react in their own way to the appearance of the new entry, but one thing is certain: Princess and Negan will annoy Maggie, as Lazaro herself has revealed.

What do you think? Could there actually be a clash between Princess and Negan? Who would win between the two? Tell us in the comments!