The wait is almost over, Beastars is also about to arrive on Netflix Italia

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The epic of Beastars has been able to quickly conquer a long slice of audiences all over the world, first thanks to a manga that materialized through the work of Paru Itagaki and subsequently with the arrival of an animated adaptation that after months of waiting has not yet seen the light in the West.

However, the situation now appears to be about to change, as indicated in an official statement through which it was finally confirmed that the animated series taken from the manga will arrive exclusively on Netflix all over the world – including Italy – on 13 March 2020, all followed by the thirteenth volume of the production that will be made available in the comic book shop and online on 19 March, novelties that will delight many.

In case you don't know it, the work sees Legoshi as a protagonist, a gray wolf with a good heart and student of the Cherryton Institute who lives his daily life with difficulty. The wolf is in fact feared and hated by all classmates because of the prejudices relating to its species. But when a terrible event hits the institution, relations between carnivorous and herbivorous students will become increasingly complicated.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the author of Beastars just recently confirmed the close conclusion of the series, a news that has been able to surprise many fans. Finally, we remind you that in the last few days Studio Orange has made it known that it will publish the book Making of Beastars.

