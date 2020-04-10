The volumes of Demon Slayer and other Shueisha manga in May have been postponed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like every month, Shueisha plans to sell the volumes taken from its manga between day 3 and day 6. In March we saw a three-way race between My Hero Academia, Haikyu !! and The Promised Neverland, while ONE PIECE 96 made its debut in April. Volume 1 of Demon Slayer was due to debut on May 1st.

However the epidemic of Coronavirus has put the publishing house in difficulty. In recent days, a change has been announced in the release calendar for Weekly Shonen Jump. The problems, however, have also moved to the tankobons coming out next month. In fact, there were thirty postponements, with those of Weekly Shonen Jump in the foreground:

To which are added famous titles from Jump SQ, Shonen Jump +, Saikyo Jump and V-Jump. Among the best known names of these other magazines are:

Spy x Family 4

Summer Time Rendering 10

World’s End Harem 11

The New Prince of Tennis 29

Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc 4

One Piece Stampede Part I

One Piece Stampede Part II

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission !! 2

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission !! 3

Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations 3

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 11

All tankobons in question were delayed from May 1st to 13th 2020 to take measures against Coronavirus. However, if there are negative developments in the situation, a further postponement cannot be excluded. Will Weekly Shonen Jump manage to live with the epidemic?