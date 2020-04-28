The voices of the SER mourn the loss of Michael Robinson: "People wanted it"

Share it:

The voices of the sport of SER have wanted to say goodbye to Michael Robinson in 'Day by day' with Àngels Barceló. An excited Carles Francino He was the first to pay tribute to the former player and commentator. She remembered the day they announced Michael's illness together and all the things that "made him laugh." "I am going to miss him very much," he pointed out about a man of whom he has highlighted, along with his sense of humor, his "companionship".

Alfredo Relaño has remembered in 'Day by day' how did you bet on Michael Robinson for Canal + broadcasts. "The initial idea was to have Jorge Valdano, but he wanted to train. It seemed absurd to me and I told him that he was going to be rebounding from president to president," he says.

Relaño looked at Robinson as an alternative. "He had been commenting on minor games of the Italy World Cup in RTVE and it caught my attention because when speaking of a Japanese line judge he doubted that he was from that country because, according to him, he had never seen a Japanese without a camera on his shoulder, "he says.

Listen Alfredo Relaño says goodbye to Michael Robinson: "With him it was easy and fun to work: he had a gift for communication" "in Play SER



In his opinion, Robinson had an extraordinary gift of people. The fans loved English so much that sometimes "it was difficult to get to the fields because they loved and cuddled him"From his point of view, it was good because the Spaniards" appreciate the effort "that some foreigners make to speak Spanish well." He was easy-going and communicative and had many traditional sayings -such as the most lonely than the one- that fell very good, "he adds.

The goodbye of Garrido and Sonia Lus

Dani Garrido, director of Sports Carousel, also spoke about the figure of Michael Robinson with Àngels Barceló: "He had a way of communicating and a unique personality. He was a fantastic conversationalist," he recalls. Something that Garrido will always remember, like the entire sports newsroom of SER, were the many soccer anecdotes that the former Liverpool player gave to everyone. "You listened to them and ran to tell your friends," he says.

Sonia Lus, Michael's collaborator in Robinson accent, recalled the last chat with English as a result of buying a house in Marbella. "He told me that he was going to speak to the Junta de Andalucía to be an image of Andalusia as a man with melanoma living on the Costa del Sol." This was Michael Robinson's sense of humor.

He also recalled the companionship of English, who never looked at him "from above" and his ability to tell human stories. "You gave him a melon and it made you a diamond."

The emotion of Manu Carreño

The director of 'El Larguero' has been moved to remember that today he will have to prepare a program that he never wanted to have done. Carreño He spent four years with Michael Robinson on Canal + and remembers how he talked about football with everyone. "I feel like a type lucky for having worked with him and being a traveling companion. He was a hurricane of stories and adventures. We laughed a lot with him, "he recalls.

"He had a different look than the sports journalist. I knew how to see beyond", He has also pointed out to remember how English was able to tell from a football match to the most humane stories in the world of sports.

Raúl Ruiz He has also gone through 'Today for Today' to remember that he is a "product" of Michael Robinson. The former Numancia player caught the attention of the English after that Cup tie against Barcelona and made him a voice of modest football. "He was a guy who left everyone with their mouths open," he says when he remembers his figure.

