Entertainment

The voice actors of Sanji and Franky face quarantine as their characters would

April 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In this particular period, in which the animation industry is suffering from restrictions due to coronavirus, many anime and manga-related artists have wanted to share with fans some advice, or funny jokes, as happened recently with Japanese voice actors of Franky and Sanji 's characters ONE PIECE .

Kazuki Yao, voice of the Mugiwara carpenter, Franky, e Hioraki Hirata, who instead plays the crew chef, Sanji, now cover these roles since the first appearances of the two pirates, and it is inevitable, with after more than 900 episodes, and hundreds of hours spent in recording sessions, which have become attached to their animated counterparts.

In the current narrative arc dedicated to the country of Wa, both Sanji and Franky have obtained different outfits, also to adapt and get used to the lifestyle of the locals. In a similar way, the two voice actors wanted to play down the situation in which we find ourselves, advising them to stay at home, with the nice pictures that you find at the bottom of the news, shared by user @skidd_ on Reddit.

READ:  The Sinner Season 3 Christ Messina to Join the Cast

With the writing above, "Stay at Home" Yao is, nicely, trying to barricade a window, while Hirata shows, with a serious look, some jars of food, characterized by the symbol of Sanji.

Recall that chapter 977 of the ONE PIECE manga has just been published, and that the novel dedicated to Nico Robin has shown itself in some images.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.