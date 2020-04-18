The voice actors of Sanji and Franky face quarantine as their characters would

Share it:

In this particular period, in which the animation industry is suffering from restrictions due to coronavirus, many anime and manga-related artists have wanted to share with fans some advice, or funny jokes, as happened recently with Japanese voice actors of Franky and Sanji 's characters ONE PIECE .

Kazuki Yao, voice of the Mugiwara carpenter, Franky, e Hioraki Hirata, who instead plays the crew chef, Sanji, now cover these roles since the first appearances of the two pirates, and it is inevitable, with after more than 900 episodes, and hundreds of hours spent in recording sessions, which have become attached to their animated counterparts.

In the current narrative arc dedicated to the country of Wa, both Sanji and Franky have obtained different outfits, also to adapt and get used to the lifestyle of the locals. In a similar way, the two voice actors wanted to play down the situation in which we find ourselves, advising them to stay at home, with the nice pictures that you find at the bottom of the news, shared by user @skidd_ on Reddit.

With the writing above, "Stay at Home" Yao is, nicely, trying to barricade a window, while Hirata shows, with a serious look, some jars of food, characterized by the symbol of Sanji.

Recall that chapter 977 of the ONE PIECE manga has just been published, and that the novel dedicated to Nico Robin has shown itself in some images.