The voice actors of Deku and Bakugo talk about the ending of Heroes Rising

The second film of Kohei Horikoshi's work, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has finally arrived in Japanese, American and Canadian theaters, obtaining great success and appreciation from fans, who continue to discuss particular scenes on social networks.

The same creator, at the time of the announcement of the new film, had surprised fans by stating that part of the material used for this transposition concerned the original concept of the conclusion of the series. An element that became further important when it was revealed that one of the narrative nuclei of the film would have concerned the complicated relationship between Midoriya and Bakugo.

The rivalry between the two has emerged numerous times during the four seasons of the anime, especially during the Hero License Exam, however Heroes Rising, which has overcome the earnings of Two Heroes, has deepened their bond, underlining it with the final fight. Our Comicbook colleagues had the incredible opportunity to discuss the fight with the American voice actors of the two characters, Justin Briner, voice of Deku, and Clifford Chapin, voice of Bakugo.

Join forces and go beyond the limit to get in the way of the new Villain's plans, Nine, this seems to be the initial goal of the two Heroes. However Chapin commented: "I knew it. I saw the movie before I started recording, so I knew the ending, but it was..the end is phenomenal. It's probably one of my favorite moments, of all the scenes where I voiced Bakugo, and it probably will remain for a long time."

Briner instead he was concerned about how this connection would play an important role in the finale. "They have had a very complicated relationship since they were little children. I think it was great to see them work together, still keeping their own unique ways. It was the first time they teamed up, in a way, and many fans were waiting for this moment. "