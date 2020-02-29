Entertainment

The voice actors of Deku and Bakugo talk about the ending of Heroes Rising

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The second film of Kohei Horikoshi's work, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has finally arrived in Japanese, American and Canadian theaters, obtaining great success and appreciation from fans, who continue to discuss particular scenes on social networks.

The same creator, at the time of the announcement of the new film, had surprised fans by stating that part of the material used for this transposition concerned the original concept of the conclusion of the series. An element that became further important when it was revealed that one of the narrative nuclei of the film would have concerned the complicated relationship between Midoriya and Bakugo.

The rivalry between the two has emerged numerous times during the four seasons of the anime, especially during the Hero License Exam, however Heroes Rising, which has overcome the earnings of Two Heroes, has deepened their bond, underlining it with the final fight. Our Comicbook colleagues had the incredible opportunity to discuss the fight with the American voice actors of the two characters, Justin Briner, voice of Deku, and Clifford Chapin, voice of Bakugo.

READ:  A fan-loved character returns to the pages of Giant Size X-Men!

Join forces and go beyond the limit to get in the way of the new Villain's plans, Nine, this seems to be the initial goal of the two Heroes. However Chapin commented: "I knew it. I saw the movie before I started recording, so I knew the ending, but it was..the end is phenomenal. It's probably one of my favorite moments, of all the scenes where I voiced Bakugo, and it probably will remain for a long time."

Briner instead he was concerned about how this connection would play an important role in the finale. "They have had a very complicated relationship since they were little children. I think it was great to see them work together, still keeping their own unique ways. It was the first time they teamed up, in a way, and many fans were waiting for this moment. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.