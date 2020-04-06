         The Vivo V19 goes global: new brain and much more charging speed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already knew the new I live V19, or at least in theory. The phone was introduced in the first half of March in Indonesia, one of the markets in which the brand has been operating for a long time, and sported a mid-range equipment with some more than interesting features, such as a large battery. But now the model has become "global" and has undergone changes.

Given that the brand has decided not to change its name when transferring it from the market, an unfortunately too common practice, we will talk about this new launch as the Live V19 Global, wishing that he set foot in Europe after the announcement of the brand to officially reach the old continent. This is what the new phone has for us.

Vivo V19 Global data sheet

Live V19 Global I live V19 (Indonesia) SCREEN 6.44-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD +

Perforated panel 6.44-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD +

Perforated panel PROCESSOR Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 675 VERSIONS 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB SOFTWARE Android 10

FunTouch OS 10 Android 10

FunTouch OS 10 REAR CAMERAS 48 megapixels

8 megapixel wide angle

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh 48 megapixels

8 megapixel wide angle

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh FRONTAL CAMERA 32 megapixels

8 megapixels 32 megapixels BATTERY 4,500 mAh

33W fast charge 4,500 mAh

18W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C

Headphone jack 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C

Headphone jack OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.64 x 75.04 x 8.5mm

186.5 grams 159 x 74 x 8.5 mm

192 grams

From a front camera we go to two

On the front is where we find the first of the few differences between the two models of the Vivo V19, the Indonesian and the global. The new model lands not with one but with two cameras located inside the screen, in a perforation that is now double. Thus, the 32 megapixel sensor that was accompanied by an f / 2.1 lens now has a squire, a 8 megapixel super wide angle with f / 2.28 lens.

The rear is identical, with the quad camera forming an L and with 48 megapixel f / 1.79 as the primary sensor. Next to it, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f / 2.2 lens, another 2-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 lens for macro photography, and another, 2-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 lens for depth readings. That is, to be able to apply bokeh by software, supported by the AI ​​contained in the FuntouchOS 10 that covers the Android 10 of this phone.

The phone has different software photographic modes, including a Super Night mode that serves both the rear camera and selfies, in addition to Super Macro or the system that Vivo calls Ultra Stable Video. The latter is also available for front cameras, although none of them seems to have optical stabilization so we assume that the correction will be electronic. In other words, software stabilization.

New Snapdragon brain, faster charging speed

The other two changes of the Vivo V19 Global against the model for Indonesia come here, when we talk about the brain of the device and its battery. Well the first one is a Snapdragon 712 instead of the previous Snapdragon 675, accompanied by the same versions of RAM and internal storage: 8GB and 128GB in its most basic version, 8GB and 256GB in its most powerful version.

The phone's screen remains unchanged, except for the perforation for the front camera which is now double. So we have a panel 6.44-inch Super AMOLED with FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 20: 9 ratio, and with the fingerprint reader embedded in it. Or to be more exact, under it.

As for the battery, the internal battery of 4,500 mAh is maintained although fast charge goes from 18W to 33W, so the time next to the plug is reduced. The new Vivo V19 Global repeats with 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and headphone jack. The Vivo V19 Global has a weight of 186.5 grams.

Versions and prices of the Vivo V19 Global

The Vivo V19 has crossed the Indonesian border to become a fully international mobile, and has done so respecting the two versions that we already knew of it. Unfortunately, I live has not reported prices this time and it will be necessary to wait for you to specify them for each country in which the mobile lands. We'll be alert.

I live V19 with 8GB / 128GB : Price to be determined.

: Price to be determined. I live V19 with 8GB / 256GB: Price to be determined.

More information | Alive