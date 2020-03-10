'The visitor': The end and the post-credit scene explained

The official version hides the monster

After all these events, the survivors of this persecution they devise a story that can explain what they have lived facing the authorities, both its presence in that place and the deaths that have resulted from the outcome. Jack, who was already on the list of wanted criminals, bears the blame for all this mess and It saves them the bad shot of having to explain to the cops who or what the Cuckoo was. Thus, the paranormal story is buried under a more credible fiction, probably for the good of all. You just have to remember what it cost some team members (including Ralph) to believe everything that was happening.

In regards to the history of Terry Mayland, the series also works as a perfect circle: the prosecutor, before the new "evidence" that Ralph and company of his Cuckoo hunt have brought, decides withdraw charges against the deceased coach, finally giving some peace to his family, which will undoubtedly go ahead with his lawsuits for negligence. At least, we know that his name is exempt from the responsibility of a crime that, against all evidence, he never committed.

HBO

The post-credit scene, explained

But the end does not end there. The truth is that everything that surrounds Holly in these last scenes is very, very strange. The first signal comes when, in a conversation with Ralph, he doesn't know who Terry Maitland is. For a private investigator who has immersed herself in the case and who has an extraordinary ability to remember data, isn't it a bit weird that she doesn't remember one of the main stakeholders of the case? That detail already makes us suspect, and the post-credit scene already leaves us definitely with the fly behind the ear.

We see Holly in an apartment, at night, preparing to get into bed. In the bathroom, when he looks in the mirror, have a brief hallucination with Jack. What a scare! It seems that he has not yet overcome what he has lived with him, from the day he almost kidnaps and murders her to the crude suicide she commits in front of her. But after the scare, we see her sit on the bed and Google Terry Maitland, which, according to the news, has been cleared of all charges. A way of telling viewers that justice has already been done or a sign of something else? The important thing, however, is that throughout this moment We have seen something on the woman's arm: a scratch. Yes, a scratch! Does that mean what we think it means? Did you give the Cuckoo time to scratch the researcher? Still alive? Is she your next victim? Or is it simply a wound that was done in other circumstances and the creators are playing with our feelings? When she looks at the back of her neck in search of the El Cuco brand, she sees nothing, so we could rule out that it is infected. What is undeniable, although we do not know yet what it means, is that it acts very strangely. As if she wasn't herself.

Of course, it is not a question we want to stay with, nor does it seem like a type of 'cliffhanger' that will remain unanswered. So, Will there be second season of 'The visitor'? Last month, the showrunner Richard Price He said in an interview with Indiewire that they were already thinking of ideas for that continuation, but that there was no confirmation of HBO. "Of course there will be another season, if HBO wants; there is no series that, if it works well, does not have a continuation", said the creator. And we can't wait to know if he's right.