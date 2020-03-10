'The visitor': The end and the post-credit scene explained

The mysteries of 'The visitor'(in English,' The Outsider ') have come to an end, but it seems that, after the tenth episode premiered last night on HBO, there could be a separate point. At least, that's what you could understand from that seemingly conclusive ending that suddenly surprises in the last images of his post-credit scene, in the purest style of the recent 'Open wounds'. But before speculating about continuations, it's time to review the most important keys to this outcome.
The series, based on a novel by Stephen KingIt began with a mystery without an answer: can a person be in two different places at the same time? It's what happened with Terry Mayland (Jason Bateman), a local soccer coach who is involved in the murder of an 11-year-old boy. The entire crime scene is full of his blood and fingerprints, irrefutable proof of guilt, and yet there are other equally compelling tests that place him in another city hundreds of kilometers away. The explanation of this mystery will gradually unfold over ten episodes with the help of the tormented police Ralph (Ben Mendelshon) and the strange researcher Holly (Cynthia Erivo), who will discover something for which perhaps they were not prepared.
Are you ready? We enter the end of 'The visitor' and we speculate about his future. Make sure you have watched the whole season, because we started analyzing the last scenes directly.
(Beware: spoilers of the end of the first season of 'The Visitor' from here)
The fall of El Cuco
Upon arriving at the place where El Cuco is hiding, the protagonists have to face a no lesser threat: the policeman has become a forced criminal, Jack, who is shooting them from high ground. The result? Four casualties: Alec (the believing policeman), Andy (Holly's boyfriend), Seale (Claude's brother) and Howard (the lawyer). After that escabechina, Holly confronts the shooter from a distance, and, in some way, awakens in him the only remains of free will that he has left. Thus, he gets rid of the submission of the monster, tells them where he hides and then he shoots himself.
Sablo and Claude remain outside lamenting for the dead while Holly and Ralph enter the cave. After a hunting season, Cuckoo is finally cornered in front of our protagonists. This evil being that can change shape has made some mistakes as a result of his desperation to eat and regenerate, and finally they face each other. The being has the appearance of Claude, as we know from that video in which he tries to kidnap a child at the fair, and is completely serene before them, submitting to his interrogation without making clear neither its origin nor its motivations. But the conversation cuts abruptly when the real Claude enters the scene and shoots him.
Shot noise causes a landslide inside the cave and chaos takes over the situation for a moment. Claude is hurt and they help him out of the place, believing that El Cuco is dead, but Ralph discovers that it is not so. While they are dating, two spirits appear (apparently those of two children who died in that cave long ago) as a message: no, the monster is not dead. That's why he returns to the space where he lies and finish the job by crushing his head with a stone. Now yes, it's all over. Do not?
Is Ralph a medium?
It is interesting how this final perfectly marks the development of Mendelsohn's character, who begins being a skeptic of the paranormal and ends up understanding that Not onlythere are things in the world that cannot be understood from reason, but also he is sensitive to them. The question is asked alone: is the character a medium? Or is he simply tormented by his own traumas? The truth is that, given the veracity of their visions, we are left with the first.
If we look back, We understand now that his deceased son appeared in his room one night and spoke with him. At that time we thought it could be was a Cuckoo ploy to get him away from the investigation, or perhaps just a hallucination resulting from his still open wounds that have accompanied him throughout history, but with this new information we understand that this was probably the spirit of his son and Ralph is indeed a person sensitive to other dimensions, a privileged messenger between the world of the living and that of the dead.
After all these events, the survivors of this persecution they devise a story that can explain what they have lived facing the authorities, both its presence in that place and the deaths that have resulted from the outcome. Jack, who was already on the list of wanted criminals, bears the blame for all this mess and It saves them the bad shot of having to explain to the cops who or what the Cuckoo was. Thus, the paranormal story is buried under a more credible fiction, probably for the good of all. You just have to remember what it cost some team members (including Ralph) to believe everything that was happening.
In regards to the history of Terry Mayland, the series also works as a perfect circle: the prosecutor, before the new "evidence" that Ralph and company of his Cuckoo hunt have brought, decides withdraw charges against the deceased coach, finally giving some peace to his family, which will undoubtedly go ahead with his lawsuits for negligence. At least, we know that his name is exempt from the responsibility of a crime that, against all evidence, he never committed.
The post-credit scene, explained
But the end does not end there. The truth is that everything that surrounds Holly in these last scenes is very, very strange. The first signal comes when, in a conversation with Ralph, he doesn't know who Terry Maitland is. For a private investigator who has immersed herself in the case and who has an extraordinary ability to remember data, isn't it a bit weird that she doesn't remember one of the main stakeholders of the case? That detail already makes us suspect, and the post-credit scene already leaves us definitely with the fly behind the ear.
We see Holly in an apartment, at night, preparing to get into bed. In the bathroom, when he looks in the mirror, have a brief hallucination with Jack. What a scare! It seems that he has not yet overcome what he has lived with him, from the day he almost kidnaps and murders her to the crude suicide she commits in front of her. But after the scare, we see her sit on the bed and Google Terry Maitland, which, according to the news, has been cleared of all charges. A way of telling viewers that justice has already been done or a sign of something else? The important thing, however, is that throughout this moment We have seen something on the woman's arm: a scratch. Yes, a scratch! Does that mean what we think it means? Did you give the Cuckoo time to scratch the researcher? Still alive? Is she your next victim? Or is it simply a wound that was done in other circumstances and the creators are playing with our feelings? When she looks at the back of her neck in search of the El Cuco brand, she sees nothing, so we could rule out that it is infected. What is undeniable, although we do not know yet what it means, is that it acts very strangely. As if she wasn't herself.
Of course, it is not a question we want to stay with, nor does it seem like a type of 'cliffhanger' that will remain unanswered. So, Will there be second season of 'The visitor'? Last month, the showrunner Richard Price He said in an interview with Indiewire that they were already thinking of ideas for that continuation, but that there was no confirmation of HBO. "Of course there will be another season, if HBO wants; there is no series that, if it works well, does not have a continuation", said the creator. And we can't wait to know if he's right.
