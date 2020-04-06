'The Visitor', second season on the way?

Share it:

One of the most successful series in recent months has been the HBO adaptation of 'The Visitor' ('The Outsider'), novel by Stephen King starring Jason Bateman ('Game Night'), Ben Mendelsohn ('Captain Marvel') and Cynthia Erivo ('Bad Times at The Royale'). After that end of the season, many of us thought that the series could stay there and not have a second installment, but it seems that HBO could give us a new season, or that's what Bateman himself has commented.

"Well, I know they are talking about it and Richard Price is toying with some ideas. He is taking some steps on what that second season could be like. Obviously, it is a totally free and new idea, because the first season 100% exhausted the book Stephen King, so it all depends on him. "

For those who have loved the first season, you should know that this will come in June to Blu-ray and DVD. In addition to the 10 episodes that make up the series, this release will also include more than 40 minutes of additional content, including featurettes The cuckoo, The Baba Yaga and The Visitor.

HBO

Let's remember that the first season counts as the detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), an unorthodox researcher, investigate the brutal murder of Frankie Peterson, an 11 year old boy, occurred in a peaceful town. Although at first everything seems to have an explanation within the plausible, soon they will realize that a supernatural force seems to have a lot to do with the disappearance of the boy.